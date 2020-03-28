KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,944,800 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the February 27th total of 13,730,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other news, Director David Didomenico purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2,511.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

KAR stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,180. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

