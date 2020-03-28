KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,577 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.18% of KAR Auction Services worth $32,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAR. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hallett bought 59,255 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

