Kayak Investment Partners LLC Has $14.81 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,912 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.9% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,707,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,448 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.98. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

