KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KZMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.42. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

About KAZ MINL PLC/ADR

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

