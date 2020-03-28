KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 587,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110,109 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.66% of KB Home worth $20,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KB Home by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in KB Home by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

