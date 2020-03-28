Kcash (KCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Kcash token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. During the last week, Kcash has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $105,580.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

