Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Update

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 836,900 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the February 27th total of 589,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of KMPR opened at $71.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $91.97.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.