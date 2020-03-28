Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Short Interest Update

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,664,100 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 27th total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 937,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,153.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

