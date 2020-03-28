Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Kforce in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KFRC opened at $25.37 on Friday. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 26,964 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 75,731 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 407,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 163,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

