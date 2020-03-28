KickCoin Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox, YoBit and Kucoin. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.02501947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00195766 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00042000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Exmo, YoBit, CoinBene, Gate.io, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

