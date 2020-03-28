KickToken (KICK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $77,300.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $248,200.68 and $77,300.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, YoBit, OOOBTC and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.83 or 0.04910340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00066727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036928 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003599 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,065,692,394,124 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,231,325,525 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Bilaxy, CoinBene, YoBit, BitMart, ProBit Exchange, TOKOK, Dcoin, Gate.io, Mercatox, Livecoin, OOOBTC, KuCoin, ABCC, P2PB2B, Exmo, HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

