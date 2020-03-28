Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Up 27.4% in March

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 27th total of 98,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $11,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas acquired 39,390 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $186,708.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,398.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 108,165 shares of company stock valued at $481,967. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,710,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,894 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,819. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $382.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

