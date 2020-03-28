Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Update

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,800 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the February 27th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Bank of America lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

Shares of KEX stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. 742,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,950. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.35. Kirby has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kirby by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

