Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

News coverage about Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kirin earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

KNBWY stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Kirin has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Kirin had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Chemicals Business.

