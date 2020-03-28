Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KL. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

