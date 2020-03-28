Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Down 14.5% in March

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,958,900 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 27th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,472,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,517,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,198,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 161,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. 756,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $864.63 million, a PE ratio of -966.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 76.51%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.