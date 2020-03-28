KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Reduced by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,159,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 490,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 446,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 64,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.23.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

