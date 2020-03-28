Kleros Price Reaches $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Kleros has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $5.93 million and $30,022.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002086 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,424,020 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

