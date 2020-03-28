Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Cap of $41.02 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Komodo has a total market cap of $41.02 million and $1.56 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00005509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, HitBTC, Binance and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00481896 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00112683 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00081596 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,975,713 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitbns, Crex24, BarterDEX, Cryptopia, Binance, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

