Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADRNY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Koninklijke Ahold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.60%.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

