Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in March

Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the February 27th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Korea Fund by 920.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Korea Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KF traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 12,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,541. Korea Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

