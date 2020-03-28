Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.62% of Kornit Digital worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,989,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,750,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,904,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Kornit Digital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,325,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,782 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 855,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Kornit Digital by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 508,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 179,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $45.21.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.