KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.31% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $33,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 992,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 174,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 188,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 525,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 378,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBA stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

