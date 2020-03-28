KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stock Position Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $573,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,390. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15.

