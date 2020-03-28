Krios Price Reaches $0.0098 (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Krios has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a market cap of $1.91 million and $498.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.02509329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00193768 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00042970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,356,684 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.