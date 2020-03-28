Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,850,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 27th total of 35,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $689,740. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 91,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,215 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,232 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.76.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,991,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. Kroger has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

