Kryll (KRL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. During the last week, Kryll has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $5,360.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.02519657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00195665 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00042952 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,030,443 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.