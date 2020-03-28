Kuai Token (KT) Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.38 million and $4.85 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002047 BTC on popular exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.80 or 0.02519521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00194242 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,180,266 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.