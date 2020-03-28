Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $1.94 on Major Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00029271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.02523207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194236 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033950 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 8,657,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,858,185 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

