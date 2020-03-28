KZ Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,709.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $79,702.23 and approximately $7,709.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

