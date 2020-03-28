La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Update

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,696,100 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the February 27th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 2,971,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 75,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $510,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,131,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,873,996 over the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 14,898.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LJPC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 587,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 505.37% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. Equities analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.
