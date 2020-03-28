Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 1,373.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,237 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 2.51% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPSE. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 231,446 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 131,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPSE stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0857 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.