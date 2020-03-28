Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $160.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.60.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

