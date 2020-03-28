Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,462,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $220.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.