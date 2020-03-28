Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

NYSE MSI opened at $135.07 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.