Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Cowen raised their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $305.79 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

