Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 1.04% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 497,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $30.23 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.