Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.11.

Shares of ANSS opened at $223.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.87 and its 200-day moving average is $244.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

