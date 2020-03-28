Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

