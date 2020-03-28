Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $4.85 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 2.09% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Shares of UCON opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $26.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

