Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,697 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 1.73% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

FTLS stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $44.34.

