Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $4.95 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 43,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30,303.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $24.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14.

