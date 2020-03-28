Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $5.87 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.73.

Shares of FDS opened at $254.71 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $310.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.00 and a 200-day moving average of $265.30.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

