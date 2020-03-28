Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.30% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.15. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $152.62.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.