Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.19% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 253.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 259,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

