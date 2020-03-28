Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2,826.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,260 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Booking worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Savior LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,883.88.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,255.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,650.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,898.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

