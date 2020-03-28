Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after buying an additional 3,171,699 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $58,412,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

