Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,533 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.26% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 711.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLNC opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 424.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. On average, analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.86%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

