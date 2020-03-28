Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 11,340 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $21.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46.

