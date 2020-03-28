Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,271 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

NYSE BAX opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average is $85.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

